Greenwich LifeSciences (NASDAQ:GLSI) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Greenwich LifeSciences (NASDAQ:GLSI – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Greenwich LifeSciences Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focuses on the development of cancer immunotherapies for breast cancer and other human epidermal growth factor. The company’s product candidate includes GP2, which is in clinical stage. Greenwich LifeSciences Inc.is based in Stafford, Texas. “

Get Greenwich LifeSciences alerts:

Shares of Greenwich LifeSciences stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $19.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,852. Greenwich LifeSciences has a 52-week low of $15.52 and a 52-week high of $69.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.43.

In other news, CEO Snehal Patel purchased 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.80 per share, for a total transaction of $108,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders have purchased a total of 13,300 shares of company stock valued at $258,571 over the last quarter. 68.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Greenwich LifeSciences by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Greenwich LifeSciences by 106.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Greenwich LifeSciences by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Greenwich LifeSciences by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 6,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Greenwich LifeSciences by 1,776.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,221 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.25% of the company’s stock.

Greenwich LifeSciences Company Profile (Get Rating)

Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel cancer immunotherapies for breast cancer and other HER2/neu-expressing cancers. Its lead product candidate is the GP2, an immunotherapy, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trial to prevent recurrence of breast cancer following surgery.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Greenwich LifeSciences (GLSI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Greenwich LifeSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenwich LifeSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.