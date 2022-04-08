Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated with the delivery of healthcare services throughout the United States. “

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on HR. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

Healthcare Realty Trust stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $27.90. 2,086,815 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,515,628. Healthcare Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $25.60 and a 52 week high of $33.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.00 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.60.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $136.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.64 million. Healthcare Realty Trust had a net margin of 12.46% and a return on equity of 3.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Healthcare Realty Trust will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 82.4% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,100,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $300,801,000 after buying an additional 4,561,549 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $77,282,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 207.2% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,669,693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $79,504,000 after buying an additional 1,800,563 shares during the period. V3 Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at about $44,298,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 887.1% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,519,536 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,452,000 after buying an additional 1,365,599 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.99% of the company’s stock.

Healthcare Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It owns, leases, manages, acquires, finances, develops, and redevelops income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States of America. The company was founded by David R.

