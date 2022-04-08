ICHI (ICHI) Price Reaches $134.43

ICHI (ICHI) traded up 37.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 8th. One ICHI coin can now be purchased for $134.43 or 0.00317254 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ICHI has a total market capitalization of $616.57 million and $32.62 million worth of ICHI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ICHI has traded 86.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002361 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002493 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001797 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.58 or 0.00046204 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,205.15 or 0.07563868 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0631 or 0.00000149 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,434.52 or 1.00141613 BTC.

About ICHI

ICHI’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,586,395 coins. ICHI’s official Twitter account is @ichifarm

Buying and Selling ICHI

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICHI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ICHI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ICHI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

