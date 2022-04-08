Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $106.00.

Several equities analysts have commented on NARI shares. Bank of America started coverage on Inari Medical in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Inari Medical from $102.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Inari Medical from $102.00 to $96.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Inari Medical from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Inari Medical from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th.

Get Inari Medical alerts:

NARI traded up $2.34 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $91.73. 701,644 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 514,312. The company has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a PE ratio of 573.35 and a beta of 1.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.89. Inari Medical has a one year low of $63.37 and a one year high of $116.41.

Inari Medical ( NASDAQ:NARI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.02. Inari Medical had a return on equity of 4.33% and a net margin of 3.55%. The company had revenue of $83.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Inari Medical will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Donald B. Milder sold 335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.01, for a total value of $26,803.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Andrew Hykes sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.65, for a total value of $383,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 163,641 shares of company stock worth $14,150,618. 23.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NARI. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Inari Medical in the fourth quarter worth $152,773,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Inari Medical by 118.8% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,039,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,385,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107,155 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Inari Medical by 174.4% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 755,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,952,000 after acquiring an additional 480,150 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Inari Medical by 23.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,225,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,500,000 after acquiring an additional 424,329 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Inari Medical by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,777,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,482,000 after acquiring an additional 407,400 shares during the period. 73.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Inari Medical Company Profile (Get Rating)

Inari Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells devices for the interventional treatment of venous diseases in the United States. The company provides ClotTriever, a mechanical thrombectomy system, which is designed to core, capture, and remove large clots from large vessels, as well as for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a large bore catheter-based aspiration and mechanical thrombectomy system, for treatment of pulmonary embolism.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Inari Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inari Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.