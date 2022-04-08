Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $31.82.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday. Chardan Capital dropped their price target on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IOVA. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 40.3% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 129,378 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,190,000 after acquiring an additional 37,190 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 0.8% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 152,001 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,748,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Iovance Biotherapeutics in the third quarter valued at $49,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 5.0% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 53,049 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after acquiring an additional 2,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 1,408.6% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 108,677 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,680,000 after acquiring an additional 101,473 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.37% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ IOVA traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $18.33. The stock had a trading volume of 2,517,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,239,033. Iovance Biotherapeutics has a 52-week low of $12.18 and a 52-week high of $33.55. The company has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.26 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.82.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.07). During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.47) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Iovance Biotherapeutics will post -2.64 EPS for the current year.

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. It has six ongoing phase 2 clinical studies, including C-144-01, of its lead product candidate, lifileucel, for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; C-145-04, of its product candidate lifileucel for recurrent, metastatic, or persistent cervical cancer; and C-145-03, of its product candidate LN-145, for recurrent and/or metastatic head and neck squamous cell carcinoma.

