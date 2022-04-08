IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Shares Bought by FDx Advisors Inc.

FDx Advisors Inc. raised its stake in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,382 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $1,801,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,351,150 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $800,540,000 after purchasing an additional 117,330 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in IQVIA by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,963,435 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $718,099,000 after purchasing an additional 137,580 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in IQVIA by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,034,365 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $573,976,000 after purchasing an additional 29,048 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,667,533 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $399,442,000 after acquiring an additional 11,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd increased its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,660,540 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $397,767,000 after acquiring an additional 370,296 shares during the last quarter. 86.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:IQV traded up $3.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $252.29. The stock had a trading volume of 1,492,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,145,612. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.17 billion, a PE ratio of 50.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $231.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $248.31. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $204.66 and a 52 week high of $285.61.

IQVIA ( NYSE:IQV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The medical research company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.17. IQVIA had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 27.51%. The business had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.00 EPS. IQVIA’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on IQV. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of IQVIA in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on IQVIA from $261.00 to $231.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on IQVIA in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on IQVIA from $290.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on IQVIA from $310.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $276.39.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

