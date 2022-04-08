Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $73.30.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ITRI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Itron from $98.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Itron in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Itron from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Itron from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Itron from $90.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

In other news, CEO Thomas Deitrich sold 2,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.15, for a total transaction of $108,733.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Donald L. Reeves III sold 559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.05, for a total transaction of $30,213.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,033 shares of company stock worth $696,751. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Itron by 14.6% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,066 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV grew its position in Itron by 3.3% during the third quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 4,263 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in Itron by 1.2% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 13,443 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its position in Itron by 3.4% during the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 5,022 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Itron by 1.1% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 18,205 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.00% of the company’s stock.

ITRI stock traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $51.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 245,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 435,495. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Itron has a 52-week low of $44.02 and a 52-week high of $102.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.82 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.63.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.53. Itron had a negative net margin of 4.10% and a positive return on equity of 6.56%. The company had revenue of $485.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $508.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Itron will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage operations in the energy, water, and smart city space worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

