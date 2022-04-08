Lands’ End, Inc. (NASDAQ:LE) Major Shareholder Edward S. Lampert Sells 2,913 Shares

Lands’ End, Inc. (NASDAQ:LE – Get Rating) major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 2,913 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total transaction of $47,336.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of LE stock traded up $0.05 on Friday, reaching $15.89. The company had a trading volume of 106,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 168,397. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $526.52 million, a PE ratio of 16.05 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.39 and a 200-day moving average of $20.63. Lands’ End, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.73 and a 12 month high of $44.40.

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.10). Lands’ End had a net margin of 2.04% and a return on equity of 8.53%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lands’ End, Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LE. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its position in Lands’ End by 33.9% during the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,175,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,077,000 after acquiring an additional 297,723 shares during the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA acquired a new position in Lands’ End during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,845,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Lands’ End during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,649,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Lands’ End by 812.0% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 109,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,573,000 after acquiring an additional 97,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gratia Capital LLC boosted its position in Lands’ End by 52.2% during the 4th quarter. Gratia Capital LLC now owns 191,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,755,000 after acquiring an additional 65,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.57% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on LE. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of Lands’ End from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Lands’ End from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Lands’ End in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Lands' End, Inc operates as a uni-channel retailer of casual clothing, accessories, footwear, and home products in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through U.S. eCommerce, Europe eCommerce, Japan eCommerce, Outfitters, Third Party, and Retail segments. The company sells its products online through e-commerce, company operated stores, as well as through third party distribution channels under the Lands' End, Let's Get Comfy, Lands' End Lighthouse, Square Rigger, Squall, Super-T, Drifter, Outrigger, Marinac, Beach Living, as well as Supima, No-Gape, Starfish, Iron Knees, Hyde Park, Year' Rounder, ClassMate, Willis & Geiger, and ThermaCheck brands.

