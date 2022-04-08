Liquity (LQTY) Trading 23.7% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Liquity (LQTY) traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 8th. Liquity has a total market cap of $40.33 million and approximately $1.72 million worth of Liquity was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Liquity has traded down 23.7% against the US dollar. One Liquity coin can currently be purchased for $2.19 or 0.00005178 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002362 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002493 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001793 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.46 or 0.00045951 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,198.17 or 0.07550530 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000148 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,301.96 or 0.99870423 BTC.

Liquity Profile

Liquity’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,386,950 coins. The Reddit community for Liquity is https://reddit.com/r/Liquity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Liquity’s official Twitter account is @LiquityProtocol

Liquity Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Liquity directly using US dollars.

