Michael Rapino Sells 78,000 Shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) Stock

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) CEO Michael Rapino sold 78,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.75, for a total transaction of $8,482,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Michael Rapino also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 6th, Michael Rapino sold 78,000 shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.78, for a total transaction of $8,562,840.00.

On Friday, April 1st, Michael Rapino sold 78,000 shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.92, for a total transaction of $9,041,760.00.

On Wednesday, March 30th, Michael Rapino sold 78,000 shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.06, for a total transaction of $9,208,680.00.

On Wednesday, March 23rd, Michael Rapino sold 78,000 shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.68, for a total transaction of $9,023,040.00.

On Friday, March 25th, Michael Rapino sold 78,000 shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.15, for a total transaction of $9,059,700.00.

On Wednesday, March 16th, Michael Rapino sold 78,000 shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.30, for a total transaction of $8,681,400.00.

On Friday, March 18th, Michael Rapino sold 78,000 shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.07, for a total transaction of $8,741,460.00.

NYSE LYV traded down $1.73 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $107.88. 862,425 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,408,249. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 52-week low of $74.01 and a 52-week high of $127.75. The company has a market capitalization of $24.23 billion, a PE ratio of -34.69 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $114.44 and its 200-day moving average is $109.98.

Live Nation Entertainment ( NYSE:LYV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.41). The company had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on LYV shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $144.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. TheStreet cut shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.38.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LYV. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 132.6% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 6,224,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,977,000 after buying an additional 3,547,743 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 0.5% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,094,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,008,000 after acquiring an additional 14,910 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 208.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,643,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,447,000 after acquiring an additional 1,785,500 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,436,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,813,000 after acquiring an additional 121,972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 5.9% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,153,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,280,000 after acquiring an additional 119,769 shares during the last quarter. 75.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Live Nation Entertainment (Get Rating)

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as an entertainment company. The firm engages in producing, marketing, and selling live concerts for artists via its global concert pipe. It operates through the following segments: Concerts, Sponsorship and Advertising, and Ticketing. The Concerts segment is involved in the promotion of live music events in owned or operated venues and in rented third-party venues.

