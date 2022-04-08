Mirrored iShares Silver Trust (mSLV) Trading 3.8% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust (mSLV) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 8th. One Mirrored iShares Silver Trust coin can now be purchased for about $22.73 or 0.00053848 BTC on popular exchanges. Mirrored iShares Silver Trust has a total market capitalization of $10.30 million and approximately $109,228.00 worth of Mirrored iShares Silver Trust was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Mirrored iShares Silver Trust has traded down 3.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Mirrored iShares Silver Trust alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002369 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002493 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001779 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.30 or 0.00045714 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,173.95 or 0.07518381 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000148 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,222.95 or 1.00016609 BTC.

About Mirrored iShares Silver Trust

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s total supply is 453,022 coins. Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s official message board is medium.com/mirror-protocol . Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s official website is mirror.finance . Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored iShares Silver Trust directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirrored iShares Silver Trust should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mirrored iShares Silver Trust using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Mirrored iShares Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mirrored iShares Silver Trust and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.