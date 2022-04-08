MONK (MONK) Market Cap Hits $3.33 Million

MONK (MONK) traded down 5.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 8th. Over the last week, MONK has traded down 9.7% against the US dollar. MONK has a market capitalization of $3.33 million and $25,669.00 worth of MONK was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MONK coin can currently be bought for $0.26 or 0.00000605 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get MONK alerts:

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001706 BTC.

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00003884 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000404 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000021 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000129 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kanga Exchange Token (KNG) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.25 or 0.00014735 BTC.

About MONK

MONK (MONK) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. MONK’s total supply is 12,963,755 coins. MONK’s official Twitter account is @MONKEYPROJECT_

According to CryptoCompare, “Monkey aim is to help the users from wasting their time checking virtual machines and wallets the whole day. Monkey will instantly update the users once the balance changes and will also keep an eye on the users Masternodes without needing to access them. Monkey is using an energy-efficient proof-of-stake algorithm, can be mined on any computer, and will never require specialized mining equipment. Fast transactions featuring guaranteed zero-confirmation transactions, we call it SwiftTX.Decentralized blockchain voting providing for consensus-based advancement of the current Masternode technology used to secure the network and provide the above features, each Masternode is secured with collateral of 2,000 MONK.”

Buying and Selling MONK

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MONK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MONK should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MONK using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MONK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MONK and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.