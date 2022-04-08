Moonriver (MOVR) Trading 13.8% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Moonriver (MOVR) traded down 8.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 8th. One Moonriver coin can now be purchased for about $64.71 or 0.00153153 BTC on popular exchanges. Moonriver has a total market capitalization of $241.86 million and approximately $29.07 million worth of Moonriver was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Moonriver has traded down 13.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Moonriver

Moonriver’s total supply is 10,301,992 coins and its circulating supply is 3,737,591 coins. Moonriver’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Moonriver is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Moonriver Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonriver directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Moonriver should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Moonriver using one of the exchanges listed above.

