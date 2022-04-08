MyNeighborAlice Trading 23% Lower Over Last Week (ALICE)

MyNeighborAlice (ALICE) traded down 7.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 8th. MyNeighborAlice has a total market capitalization of $201.20 million and $114.40 million worth of MyNeighborAlice was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MyNeighborAlice coin can currently be bought for $6.58 or 0.00015526 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, MyNeighborAlice has traded 23% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

MyNeighborAlice Profile

ALICE is a coin. Its launch date was March 2nd, 2021. MyNeighborAlice’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,600,000 coins. MyNeighborAlice’s official Twitter account is @MyNeighborAlice

According to CryptoCompare, “My Neighbor Alice is a multiplayer builder game, where anyone can buy and own virtual islands, collect and build exciting items and meet new friends. Inspired by successful games such as Animal Crossing, the game combines the best of the two worlds – a fun narrative for regular players who want to enjoy the gameplay experience as well as an ecosystem for players who want to collect and trade NFT:s, even if they have no idea what an NFT is. “

Buying and Selling MyNeighborAlice

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MyNeighborAlice directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MyNeighborAlice should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MyNeighborAlice using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

