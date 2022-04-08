Nafter 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $1.33 Million (NAFT)

Nafter (NAFT) traded 7.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 8th. During the last week, Nafter has traded 25.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Nafter coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0050 or 0.00000012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Nafter has a total market capitalization of $2.50 million and approximately $1.33 million worth of Nafter was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002362 BTC.

About Nafter

Nafter’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 coins. Nafter’s official Twitter account is @Nafterapp

Nafter Coin Trading

