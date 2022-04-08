Phoenixcoin (PXC) Price Tops $0.0085 on Top Exchanges

Phoenixcoin (PXC) traded down 11.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 8th. Phoenixcoin has a market cap of $729,769.11 and $83.00 worth of Phoenixcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Phoenixcoin has traded down 17.7% against the US dollar. One Phoenixcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0085 or 0.00000020 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Phoenixcoin alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,425.10 or 1.00119371 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.08 or 0.00063904 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $112.35 or 0.00265131 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $136.36 or 0.00321788 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.24 or 0.00012365 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38.48 or 0.00090813 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.02 or 0.00134553 BTC.

Astar (ASTR) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000546 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00004984 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001280 BTC.

Phoenixcoin Profile

PXC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theNeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Phoenixcoin’s total supply is 86,109,431 coins. Phoenixcoin’s official Twitter account is @Phoenixcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Phoenixcoin’s official website is phoenixcoin.org . The Reddit community for Phoenixcoin is https://reddit.com/r/phoenixcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Phoenixcoin (PXC)is Scrypt based cryptocoin and digital currency for everyone. It doesn't depend upon very expensive hardware and can be mined successfully with popular computer video cards or processors. It is also a fast and reliable way to send money worldwide. The currency can be used on the developers casino website. “

Buying and Selling Phoenixcoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phoenixcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phoenixcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Phoenixcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Phoenixcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Phoenixcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.