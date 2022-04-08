Polis Price Reaches $0.16 on Top Exchanges (POLIS)

Polis (POLIS) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 8th. Over the last week, Polis has traded up 1.6% against the US dollar. One Polis coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000368 BTC on exchanges. Polis has a total market cap of $1.53 million and $3,314.00 worth of Polis was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Polis

Polis is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Polis’ total supply is 9,831,891 coins. The official message board for Polis is forum.polispay.org . Polis’ official Twitter account is @PolisBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Polis’ official website is polispay.org . The Reddit community for Polis is /r/Polispay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Polis is a community driven cryptocurrency for fast transactions and payments. Polis is used on Polispay app the multi coin wallet as main currency with its own ecosystem like gift cards and debit cards.Polis gives you the opportunity to buy these gift cards and vouchers without any additonal fees. The complete project is governed as a DAO. Polis uses advanced decentralized blockchain technology to solve major problems for the global community. wPolis or wrapped Polis is 1:1 backed by Polis coin. This token was generated to make Polis available for the Ethereum network and it is traded on Uniswap. “

