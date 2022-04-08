Raiden Network Token Achieves Market Capitalization of $8.96 Million (RDN)

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 4.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 8th. One Raiden Network Token coin can now be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000317 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Raiden Network Token has a market capitalization of $8.96 million and $68,367.00 worth of Raiden Network Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Raiden Network Token has traded 14% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00011402 BTC.

ThunderCore (TT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $100.86 or 0.00238027 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000094 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0509 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0795 or 0.00000188 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000745 BTC.

Raiden Network Token Coin Profile

Raiden Network Token (RDN) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 8th, 2015. Raiden Network Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 66,793,931 coins. The official website for Raiden Network Token is raiden.network . The Reddit community for Raiden Network Token is /r/raidennetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Raiden Network Token’s official Twitter account is @raiden_network . Raiden Network Token’s official message board is www.medium.com/@raiden_network

According to CryptoCompare, “The Raiden Network is an off-chain scaling solution, enabling near-instant, low-fee and scalable payments. It’s complementary to the Ethereum blockchain and works with any ERC20 compatible token. The Raiden project is work in progress. Its goal is to research state channel technology, define protocols and develop reference implementations. The Raiden Network is an infrastructure layer on top of the Ethereum blockchain. While the basic idea is simple, the underlying protocol is quite complex and the implementation non-trivial. Nonetheless the technicalities can be abstracted away, such that developers can interface with a rather simple API to build scalable decentralized applications based on the Raiden Network. “

Buying and Selling Raiden Network Token

