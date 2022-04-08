Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $917.14 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating) will report $917.14 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Range Resources’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.01 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $776.30 million. Range Resources posted sales of $626.03 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 46.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Range Resources will report full year sales of $3.64 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.90 billion to $4.56 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $3.45 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.88 billion to $4.27 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Range Resources.

Get Range Resources alerts:

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.02). Range Resources had a net margin of 14.05% and a return on equity of 31.21%. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $871.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. Range Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 161.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have recently commented on RRC. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Range Resources from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. TheStreet raised Range Resources from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Range Resources from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Range Resources from $26.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Range Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.44.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Range Resources by 42.4% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 138,908 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $3,144,000 after buying an additional 41,362 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Range Resources by 284.0% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,685,239 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $30,048,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246,362 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Range Resources by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 366,495 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $6,535,000 after acquiring an additional 8,545 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Range Resources by 1.2% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 216,300 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $4,895,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Range Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $9,377,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.40% of the company’s stock.

RRC stock traded up $1.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $32.60. 3,125,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,520,508. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.46. Range Resources has a 12 month low of $8.47 and a 12 month high of $33.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.88, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 2.12.

Range Resources declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, February 22nd that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the oil and gas exploration company to reacquire up to 9.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About Range Resources (Get Rating)

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned and operated 1,350 net producing wells and approximately 794,000 net acres under lease located in the Appalachian region of the northeastern United States.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Range Resources (RRC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Range Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Range Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.