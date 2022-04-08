Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Oatly Group (OTLY)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Oatly Group (NASDAQ: OTLY):

4/6/2022 – Oatly Group was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Oatly Group AB is an oat drink company. Oatly Group AB is headquartered in Malmö, Sweden. “

3/22/2022 – Oatly Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $15.00 to $10.00.

3/11/2022 – Oatly Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $20.00 to $14.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/11/2022 – Oatly Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $7.00 to $6.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/10/2022 – Oatly Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $12.00 to $11.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/10/2022 – Oatly Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $14.00 to $10.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/10/2022 – Oatly Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $13.00 to $10.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/10/2022 – Oatly Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Guggenheim from $21.00 to $14.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/10/2022 – Oatly Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $15.00 to $10.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:OTLY traded down 0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching 4.45. The company had a trading volume of 3,858,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,097,250. The company has a quick ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is 6.13 and its 200-day moving average price is 9.07. Oatly Group AB has a one year low of 4.35 and a one year high of 29.00.

Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported -0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of -0.11 by -0.02. The business had revenue of 185.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 178.02 million. Oatly Group had a negative return on equity of 19.92% and a negative net margin of 33.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Oatly Group AB will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OTLY. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Oatly Group in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in Oatly Group in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in Oatly Group in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. TCTC Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Oatly Group by 126.9% in the third quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 2,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in Oatly Group in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. 21.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Sweden. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, and frozen desserts and novelties; ready-to-go drinks, such as cold brew latte, mocha latte, matcha latte, and mini oatmilk in original and chocolate flavors; and cooking products, including cooking cream, in regular and organic, crÃ¨me fraiche, whipping cream, vanilla custard, and spreads in various flavors.

