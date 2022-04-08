Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $2,690.00.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Relx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Relx from GBX 2,600 ($34.10) to GBX 2,650 ($34.75) in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Citigroup cut shares of Relx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Relx in a report on Thursday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Relx in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

RELX traded down $0.49 during trading on Friday, hitting $31.70. 726,635 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,279,117. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.38 and a 200 day moving average of $30.69. Relx has a 12-month low of $25.43 and a 12-month high of $32.71.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a $0.482 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%. This is a positive change from Relx’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Relx by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,432,027 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $372,187,000 after acquiring an additional 231,578 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Relx by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,753,031 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $180,104,000 after acquiring an additional 63,461 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Relx by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,132,299 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $102,144,000 after acquiring an additional 126,276 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Relx by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,373,215 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,391,000 after acquiring an additional 227,606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Relx by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,738,936 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,707,000 after acquiring an additional 59,785 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.53% of the company’s stock.

RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.

