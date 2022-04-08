Rio DeFi (RFUEL) 24-Hour Volume Hits $3.38 Million

Rio DeFi (RFUEL) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 8th. Rio DeFi has a total market cap of $27.69 million and approximately $3.38 million worth of Rio DeFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Rio DeFi has traded flat against the US dollar. One Rio DeFi coin can now be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000223 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Rio DeFi

Rio DeFi is a coin. Its genesis date was September 25th, 2020. Rio DeFi’s total supply is 264,205,263 coins and its circulating supply is 250,171,273 coins. The official website for Rio DeFi is riochain.io . Rio DeFi’s official Twitter account is @riodefiofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . Rio DeFi’s official message board is medium.com/@riodefiofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “RioDeFi is a blockchain technology company. Its mission is to accelerate the mass adoption of digital assets by bridging traditional and decentralized finance. RioChain comes ready-made with a comprehensive suite of tools. Rio Wallet is accessible from either a smart phone or web browser, enabling users to store a wide variety of digital assets. Rio Block Explorer allows anyone to easily monitor the network, view transactions, and check wallet balances. “

Buying and Selling Rio DeFi

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rio DeFi directly using US dollars.

