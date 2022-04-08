Rogers Co. (VTX:ROG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Rogers Co. (VTX:ROG – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is CHF 394.62.

ROG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 370 price target on shares of Rogers in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a CHF 430 target price on shares of Rogers in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a CHF 425 target price on shares of Rogers in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a CHF 425 target price on shares of Rogers in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Barclays set a CHF 415 target price on shares of Rogers in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th.

Rogers has a 1 year low of CHF 214.30 and a 1 year high of CHF 273.

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates in Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other segments. The ACS segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless infrastructure, automotive, aerospace and defense, connected devices, and wired infrastructure under the RO4000, RO3000, RT/duroid, TMM, AD Series, CuClad, Kappa, DiClad, IsoClad, COOLSPAN, MAGTREX, TC Series, IM Series, 92ML, and CLTE Series names.

