Router Protocol (ROUTE) Reaches Market Capitalization of $29.91 Million

Router Protocol (ROUTE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 8th. One Router Protocol coin can currently be bought for $4.30 or 0.00010158 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Router Protocol has traded down 6% against the dollar. Router Protocol has a total market capitalization of $29.91 million and approximately $3.00 million worth of Router Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002362 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002493 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001788 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.58 or 0.00046228 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,200.88 or 0.07557762 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000148 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42,370.79 or 1.00043699 BTC.

Router Protocol Coin Profile

Router Protocol was first traded on January 12th, 2021. Router Protocol’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,951,161 coins. Router Protocol’s official Twitter account is @routerprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Router Protocol is a cross-chain liquidity aggregator governance token. Router Protocol is working to integrate multiple blockchains together in the ecosystem to ignite the revolution of cross-chain liquidity. The idea is to allow its community to earn $ROUTE tokens irrespective of which blockchains they use. So far it has integrated three blockchains in the $ROUTE eco-system and each chain will get an equal number of $ROUTE token rewards for staking their LP tokens. “

