Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) Shares Acquired by FDx Advisors Inc.

FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,153 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $1,461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SNY. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Sanofi by 1.2% in the third quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 16,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $802,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 14,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Bbva USA increased its position in shares of Sanofi by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bbva USA now owns 40,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,951,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in Sanofi by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, Dearborn Partners LLC lifted its position in Sanofi by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 5,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.65% of the company’s stock.

SNY stock traded up $1.23 on Friday, hitting $56.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,472,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,972,586. The stock has a market cap of $143.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Sanofi has a 1 year low of $46.92 and a 1 year high of $57.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $52.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.59.

Sanofi ( NASDAQ:SNY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 4th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $11.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.78 billion. Sanofi had a net margin of 16.52% and a return on equity of 24.61%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sanofi will post 4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Liberum Capital upgraded shares of Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Sanofi from €80.00 ($87.91) to €85.00 ($93.41) in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Sanofi in a report on Monday, February 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Sanofi from €122.00 ($134.07) to €121.00 ($132.97) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Sanofi from €96.00 ($105.49) to €105.00 ($115.38) in a report on Monday, March 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sanofi currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.00.

Sanofi Company Profile

Sanofi, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

