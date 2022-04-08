Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) CEO Sells $2,628,541.89 in Stock

Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 17,043 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.23, for a total transaction of $2,628,541.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of SGEN traded down $4.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $151.84. The stock had a trading volume of 2,975,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,116,921. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $136.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $152.08. Seagen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $117.46 and a fifty-two week high of $192.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.04 and a beta of 0.83.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $429.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $403.42 million. Seagen had a negative return on equity of 20.68% and a negative net margin of 42.84%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Seagen Inc. will post -3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on SGEN. Wolfe Research dropped their target price on shares of Seagen from $195.00 to $146.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Seagen from $198.00 to $162.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Seagen in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Seagen from $201.00 to $142.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Seagen from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Seagen has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.23.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in Seagen by 6.7% during the first quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 23,624 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,403,000 after acquiring an additional 1,479 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Seagen in the fourth quarter valued at about $268,295,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seagen in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,087,000. JustInvest LLC raised its position in shares of Seagen by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 3,655 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Seagen by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,341,753 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,062,637,000 after buying an additional 1,090,927 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.54% of the company’s stock.

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company offers ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

