Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.02 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Rating) to announce sales of $1.02 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Service Co. International’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.03 billion and the lowest is $1.02 billion. Service Co. International posted sales of $1.08 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Service Co. International will report full year sales of $3.71 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.68 billion to $3.75 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $3.85 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.83 billion to $3.88 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Service Co. International.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 13th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $988.81 million. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 40.83% and a net margin of 19.38%. Service Co. International’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Service Co. International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Service Co. International from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Service Co. International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on Service Co. International from $75.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Service Co. International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.75.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in Service Co. International by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Service Co. International by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 9,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Service Co. International by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 0.8% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 23,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 2.6% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 7,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.49% of the company’s stock.

SCI stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $69.48. The stock had a trading volume of 794,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 970,278. The firm has a market cap of $11.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of $62.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.70. Service Co. International has a 52-week low of $50.99 and a 52-week high of $71.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. This is an increase from Service Co. International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.19%.

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

