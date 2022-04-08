Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Sprouts Farmers Market from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Gordon Haskett upped their price objective on Sprouts Farmers Market from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Sprouts Farmers Market from $26.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sprouts Farmers Market currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.83.

Sprouts Farmers Market stock traded up $1.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $34.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,656,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,896,191. The stock has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of 16.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $30.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.50. Sprouts Farmers Market has a 52 week low of $21.18 and a 52 week high of $34.97.

Sprouts Farmers Market ( NASDAQ:SFM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 25.41% and a net margin of 4.00%. Sprouts Farmers Market’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Sprouts Farmers Market will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jack Sinclair sold 7,555 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.83, for a total transaction of $232,920.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Terri F. Graham sold 3,623 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.53, for a total value of $121,479.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 105,946 shares of company stock worth $3,416,200 in the last three months. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SFM. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 437.5% during the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,452,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,665,000 after buying an additional 1,182,631 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 10.9% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,107,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,652,000 after acquiring an additional 108,761 shares during the period. Curbstone Financial Management Corp acquired a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market in the 4th quarter valued at $426,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,967,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,758,000 after acquiring an additional 127,264 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 181,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,213,000 after acquiring an additional 31,682 shares during the period.

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc offers fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. The company offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat, seafood, deli, bakery, floral and dairy, and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

