Strike (STRK) Market Cap Tops $130.20 Million

Strike (STRK) traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 8th. One Strike coin can currently be bought for approximately $41.33 or 0.00097705 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Strike has traded down 7.7% against the U.S. dollar. Strike has a total market capitalization of $130.20 million and approximately $8.53 million worth of Strike was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Strike alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002365 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002493 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001785 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.43 or 0.00045924 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,190.16 or 0.07542047 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000147 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,271.87 or 0.99937492 BTC.

Strike Coin Profile

Strike’s total supply is 6,540,888 coins and its circulating supply is 3,150,341 coins. Strike’s official Twitter account is @StrikeFinance

Strike Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Strike directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Strike should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Strike using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Strike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Strike and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.