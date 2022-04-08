Sun (New) (SUN) Price Hits $0.0150 on Top Exchanges

Sun (New) (SUN) traded down 3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 8th. Sun (New) has a total market capitalization of $157.68 million and $176.83 million worth of Sun (New) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Sun (New) has traded down 9.5% against the US dollar. One Sun (New) coin can currently be bought for $0.0150 or 0.00000036 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002369 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002367 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002493 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001779 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.30 or 0.00045714 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002371 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003394 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Sun (New) Coin Profile

Sun (New) (SUN) is a coin. It was first traded on September 7th, 2020. Sun (New)’s total supply is 19,900,730,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,514,908,025 coins. Sun (New)’s official Twitter account is @defi_sunio

According to CryptoCompare, “SUN is a social experiment filled with unlimited imaginations. It is a crucial component of the TRON DeFi. Together with the other developed decentralized finance (DeFi) projects, it enriches the whole TRON ecosystem. It may also take part in decentralized lending, insurance, liquidity, stable coins, etc. SUN is completely initiated, driven and developed by the SUN community. All of SUN’s functionalities will be implemented by open-source smart contracts, and is wholly operated by the community. The functionalities are developed based on community initiatives. All proposals and decision making are voted via SUN within the community, minority obeys majority. SUN will be deployed to the TRON Virtual Machine with smart contract, becoming a nexus closely correlated with other existing DeFi projects Telegram | Whitepaper “

Buying and Selling Sun (New)

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sun (New) directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sun (New) should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sun (New) using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

