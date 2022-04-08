Teekay (NYSE:TK) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Teekay (NYSE:TK – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

TK traded up $0.18 on Friday, reaching $3.48. 785,610 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 500,896. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 35.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company has a market cap of $351.86 million, a P/E ratio of 58.00 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.34. Teekay has a one year low of $2.56 and a one year high of $4.17.

Teekay (NYSE:TK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The shipping company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. Teekay had a net margin of 0.65% and a return on equity of 0.80%. The company had revenue of $100.53 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TK. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of Teekay in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Teekay during the third quarter worth $44,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Teekay during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Teekay in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Teekay by 86.0% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 21,200 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 9,800 shares during the last quarter. 14.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teekay Corporation engages in the international crude oil and other marine transportation services. The company provides a full suite of ship-to-ship transfer services in the oil, gas, and dry bulk industries; lightering and lightering support; consultancy; terminal management; and project development services.

