Teekay (NYSE:TK) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Teekay (NYSE:TK – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday.
TK traded up $0.18 on Friday, reaching $3.48. 785,610 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 500,896. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 35.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company has a market cap of $351.86 million, a P/E ratio of 58.00 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.34. Teekay has a one year low of $2.56 and a one year high of $4.17.
Teekay (NYSE:TK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The shipping company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. Teekay had a net margin of 0.65% and a return on equity of 0.80%. The company had revenue of $100.53 million during the quarter.
About Teekay (Get Rating)
Teekay Corporation engages in the international crude oil and other marine transportation services. The company provides a full suite of ship-to-ship transfer services in the oil, gas, and dry bulk industries; lightering and lightering support; consultancy; terminal management; and project development services.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Teekay (TK)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/4 – 4/8
- 3 Best Life Sciences Stocks to Buy Now
- The Institutional Insiders Are Buying WD-40 Company
- What’s Behind The Latest Surge In GameStop (NYSE: GME)?
- 3 Dividend Growth Stocks to Help You Fight Inflation
Receive News & Ratings for Teekay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teekay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.