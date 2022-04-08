United Internet AG (ETR:UTDI) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of United Internet AG (ETR:UTDIGet Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €42.15 ($46.32).

Several brokerages have weighed in on UTDI. Credit Suisse Group set a €36.00 ($39.56) price objective on shares of United Internet in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €35.20 ($38.68) price objective on shares of United Internet in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €40.00 ($43.96) price objective on shares of United Internet in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Warburg Research set a €56.00 ($61.54) price objective on shares of United Internet in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Barclays set a €42.00 ($46.15) price objective on shares of United Internet in a report on Friday, March 18th.

UTDI stock traded up €0.14 ($0.15) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting €31.29 ($34.38). 232,354 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 315,722. The company has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion and a PE ratio of 14.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.65. United Internet has a twelve month low of €26.24 ($28.84) and a twelve month high of €37.67 ($41.40). The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €31.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of €33.10.

United Internet AG, through its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet service provider (ISP). It operates through Consumer Access, Business Access, Consumer Applications, and Business Applications segments. The company offers landline-based broadband and mobile internet products, including home networks, online storage, telephony, and IPTV; and telecommunication products ranging from fiber-optic direct connections to tailored ICT solutions, which include voice, data, and network solutions, as well as infrastructure services to national and international carriers and ISPs.

