United Utilities Group PLC (OTCMKTS:UUGRY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

United Utilities Group PLC (OTCMKTS:UUGRY – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $980.00.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on UUGRY shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of United Utilities Group from GBX 950 ($12.46) to GBX 980 ($12.85) in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of United Utilities Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of United Utilities Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th.

OTCMKTS UUGRY traded down $0.39 during trading on Friday, reaching $30.28. 19,158 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 91,549. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.55. United Utilities Group has a 12-month low of $26.26 and a 12-month high of $31.14.

United Utilities Group PLC provides water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It is also involved in renewable energy generation, corporate trustee, financing, and property management activities; and the provision of waste treatment, consulting, and project management services. The company operates 42,000 kilometers of water pipes; 78,000 km of wastewater pipes; 567 wastewater treatment works; and 88 water treatment works.

