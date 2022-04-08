Validity Price Down 8.2% This Week (VAL)

Validity (VAL) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 8th. In the last week, Validity has traded 8.2% lower against the US dollar. One Validity coin can now be bought for approximately $3.69 or 0.00008742 BTC on major exchanges. Validity has a market capitalization of $16.79 million and $365,939.00 worth of Validity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0847 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00008508 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001814 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003192 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

OtterClam (New) (CLAM) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00018964 BTC.

OtterClam Finance (CLAM) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00010213 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.13 or 0.00225140 BTC.

Validity Profile

Validity (CRYPTO:VAL) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Validity’s total supply is 4,549,417 coins and its circulating supply is 4,545,580 coins. The official message board for Validity is blog.radiumcore.org . Validity’s official website is validitytech.com . Validity’s official Twitter account is @ValidityTech and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Validity is https://reddit.com/r/RadiumCore and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Radium is the new look and function of xRadon – the original base of Project Radon. The goal of Project Radon is to deliver a variety of 100% decentralized services using the blockchain. Radium is the base blockchain, upon which all current services are built. Radium blockchian services are accessed through the Radium SmartChain. Radium gives way to a new, fresh look, including a change of name — to Validity (VAL). The project still maintains its core functionalities, however, the team had felt that the name Radium did not convey quite the right message. The Validity rebrand is simply cosmetic and an effort to better align our outward appearance with our inner machinations. Users will get to keep their old RADS coins that will now be known as VAL. All exchanges and services will be adjusted accordingly. Users can also use the former Radium wallet or the newly-skinned Validity wallet to keep staking. “

Validity Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Validity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Validity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Validity using one of the exchanges listed above.

