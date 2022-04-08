Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $745.92 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Rating) will report sales of $745.92 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Werner Enterprises’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $706.32 million to $785.72 million. Werner Enterprises posted sales of $616.45 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Werner Enterprises will report full-year sales of $3.07 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.93 billion to $3.18 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $3.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.89 billion to $3.36 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Werner Enterprises.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The transportation company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $765.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $725.09 million. Werner Enterprises had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 9.47%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 EPS.

WERN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Werner Enterprises in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays cut their price objective on Werner Enterprises from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Werner Enterprises from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Bank of America lowered Werner Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday. Finally, Stephens lowered Werner Enterprises from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.33.

WERN traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $37.91. 2,358,093 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 756,515. The stock has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.90, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $42.57 and a 200 day moving average of $44.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Werner Enterprises has a 52 week low of $36.29 and a 52 week high of $49.76.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 18th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 14th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Werner Enterprises’s payout ratio is presently 12.53%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,714,824 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $518,616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,963,705 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Werner Enterprises during the 4th quarter valued at $59,856,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 48,672.8% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 890,104 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,405,000 after purchasing an additional 888,279 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 76.1% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,752,019 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $83,501,000 after purchasing an additional 756,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 32.8% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,371,214 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $104,973,000 after purchasing an additional 586,098 shares in the last quarter. 86.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics segments.

