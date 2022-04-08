XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.23 Billion

Analysts forecast that XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) will report sales of $3.23 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for XPO Logistics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.05 billion and the highest is $3.31 billion. XPO Logistics reported sales of $4.77 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 32.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that XPO Logistics will report full-year sales of $13.33 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $12.57 billion to $13.77 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $13.87 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.78 billion to $14.41 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for XPO Logistics.

Get XPO Logistics alerts:

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The transportation company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.35. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 2.04%. The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.25 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on XPO. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on XPO Logistics from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on XPO Logistics from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on XPO Logistics from $131.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Bank of America upgraded XPO Logistics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on XPO Logistics from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, XPO Logistics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.81.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American Trust acquired a new position in shares of XPO Logistics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $291,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 3,019 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of XPO Logistics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $79,694,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of XPO Logistics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $506,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of XPO Logistics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $144,000. 73.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

XPO Logistics stock traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $60.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,982,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,632,382. XPO Logistics has a fifty-two week low of $59.22 and a fifty-two week high of $90.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.99 billion, a PE ratio of 20.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.00.

XPO Logistics Company Profile (Get Rating)

XPO Logistics, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and Brokerage and Other Services. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental LTL freight services.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on XPO Logistics (XPO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for XPO Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPO Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.