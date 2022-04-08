Zacks: Analysts Anticipate CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) to Post -$1.91 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSPGet Rating) will post ($1.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for CRISPR Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($2.18) and the highest is ($1.65). CRISPR Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($1.51) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 26.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that CRISPR Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($7.69) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($9.76) to ($3.03). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($7.21) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($11.45) to ($3.21). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover CRISPR Therapeutics.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSPGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The company reported ($1.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.74) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $12.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 million. CRISPR Therapeutics had a return on equity of 16.21% and a net margin of 41.28%.

Several brokerages have commented on CRSP. Barclays cut their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $148.00 to $107.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $126.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Brookline Capital Management reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $143.00 price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $117.00 to $95.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.14.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Impact Advisors LLC bought a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 180.0% during the fourth quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 6,250.0% during the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 160.6% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. 55.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CRSP traded down $2.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $61.62. 774,797 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,610,111. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.94 and a beta of 2.02. CRISPR Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $50.54 and a 1-year high of $169.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $61.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.81.

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene-editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious human diseases. The company develops its products using Clustered Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats (CRISPR)/CRISPR-associated protein 9 (Cas9), a gene-editing technology that allows for precise directed changes to genomic DNA.

