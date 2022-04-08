Zacks: Analysts Expect Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $416.17 Million

Brokerages expect Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO – Get Rating) to announce $416.17 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Atlas’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $413.70 million and the highest is $417.55 million. Atlas reported sales of $372.60 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Atlas will report full-year sales of $1.73 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.71 billion to $1.73 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.92 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.78 billion to $2.08 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Atlas.

Atlas (NYSE:ATCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $428.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $437.17 million. Atlas had a return on equity of 13.39% and a net margin of 24.32%. Atlas’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.29 EPS.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ATCO. Bank of America lowered Atlas from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $14.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Atlas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised Atlas from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Atlas has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.30.

ATCO stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.22. The company had a trading volume of 738,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 756,753. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.49. Atlas has a fifty-two week low of $12.35 and a fifty-two week high of $16.49.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 19th. Atlas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.37%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ATCO. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Atlas during the 4th quarter worth about $9,045,000. DDD Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atlas during the 3rd quarter worth about $8,805,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Atlas by 98.3% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 874,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,288,000 after acquiring an additional 433,643 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Atlas by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,078,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,862,000 after acquiring an additional 420,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Atlas by 20.3% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,475,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,409,000 after buying an additional 248,941 shares during the period. 75.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atlas Corp. operates as an asset manager and operator. The company, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent charter owner and manager of containerships. The company charters its containerships under long-term and fixed-rate time charters to various container liner companies. As of March 10, 2020, it operated a fleet of 118 containerships.

