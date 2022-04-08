Zacks: Analysts Expect Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NYSE:CBOE) to Announce $1.63 EPS

Analysts expect Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NYSE:CBOE – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share of $1.63 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Cboe Global Markets’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.76 and the lowest is $1.54. Cboe Global Markets posted earnings per share of $1.53 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.5%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Cboe Global Markets will report full-year earnings of $6.22 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.94 to $6.67. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $6.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.11 to $6.81. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Cboe Global Markets.

Cboe Global Markets (NYSE:CBOE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 4th. The company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.17. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 17.48% and a net margin of 14.65%. The business had revenue of $390.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $387.21 million.

CBOE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $144.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $146.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $153.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.33.

Cboe Global Markets stock traded down $1.59 during trading on Friday, hitting $116.35. The stock had a trading volume of 488,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 631,220. Cboe Global Markets has a 1 year low of $99.57 and a 1 year high of $139.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $117.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.42. The stock has a market cap of $12.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.63.

Cboe Global Markets (Get Rating)

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through five segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, Europe and Asia Pacific, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

