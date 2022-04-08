Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO) to Announce $1.08 EPS

Equities research analysts predict that Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO – Get Rating) will post $1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Argo Group International’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.05 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.10. Argo Group International reported earnings of $0.44 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 145.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Argo Group International will report full-year earnings of $4.38 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.30 to $4.45. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $4.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.70 to $5.05. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Argo Group International.

Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported ($1.77) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($2.73). Argo Group International had a net margin of 4.95% and a return on equity of 5.40%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.52) earnings per share.

ARGO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Argo Group International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. TheStreet lowered shares of Argo Group International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Compass Point upgraded shares of Argo Group International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Argo Group International from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.38.

ARGO traded up $0.16 on Friday, reaching $42.07. The company had a trading volume of 144,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 273,031. Argo Group International has a fifty-two week low of $36.37 and a fifty-two week high of $61.29. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.64 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s fifty day moving average is $42.79 and its 200 day moving average is $51.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. Argo Group International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.10%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ARGO. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Argo Group International by 47,946.8% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 946,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,427,000 after acquiring an additional 944,551 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Argo Group International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $19,168,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Argo Group International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $16,116,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Argo Group International by 33.7% during the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,181,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,635,000 after acquiring an additional 297,961 shares during the period. Finally, Port Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Argo Group International by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter. Port Capital LLC now owns 890,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,486,000 after acquiring an additional 196,617 shares during the period. 89.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. underwrites specialty insurance and reinsurance products in the property and casualty markets. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Operations and International Operations. It offers primary and excess specialty casualty, general liability, commercial multi-peril, and workers compensation, as well as product, environmental, and auto liability insurance products; management liability, transaction liability, and errors and omissions liability insurance; primary and excess property, inland marine, and auto physical damage insurance; and surety, animal mortality, and ocean marine insurance products.

