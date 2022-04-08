Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate BrainsWay Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWAY) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $7.45 Million

Equities research analysts expect BrainsWay Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWAY – Get Rating) to report sales of $7.45 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for BrainsWay’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $7.20 million and the highest is $7.70 million. BrainsWay reported sales of $6.12 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BrainsWay will report full-year sales of $34.86 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $33.35 million to $35.80 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $41.73 million, with estimates ranging from $40.00 million to $42.70 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for BrainsWay.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BWAY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BrainsWay from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of BrainsWay in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BrainsWay by 11.1% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,168,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,357,000 after purchasing an additional 116,510 shares during the period. Masters Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of BrainsWay by 63.9% during the third quarter. Masters Capital Management LLC now owns 843,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,802,000 after buying an additional 329,007 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of BrainsWay by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 212,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,640,000 after buying an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BrainsWay during the fourth quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel grew its holdings in shares of BrainsWay by 250.0% during the fourth quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,455,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 72.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BWAY stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.79. 34,832 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,806. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.86 million, a PE ratio of -33.81 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.93. BrainsWay has a 12 month low of $6.53 and a 12 month high of $11.77.

Brainsway Ltd. is a commercial stage medical device company, which focuses on the development and sale of non-invasive neuromodulation products using the proprietary Deep Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (Deep TMS) technology for the treatment of major depressive disorder (MDD) and obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD).

