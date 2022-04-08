Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.83 Million

Brokerages expect that PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAS – Get Rating) will report sales of $5.83 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $9.17 million. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $9.56 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $500,000.00 to $18.17 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $32.97 million, with estimates ranging from $30.49 million to $35.23 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals.

Get PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals alerts:

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.51). The firm had revenue of $0.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.92 million.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th.

NASDAQ:PHAS traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.35. The stock had a trading volume of 593,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 588,599. PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.96 and a twelve month high of $4.24. The stock has a market cap of $65.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 2.07. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.31.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $71,000. IPG Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals by 29.8% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 27,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 6,216 shares in the last quarter. 62.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel therapies for cardiopulmonary diseases. The firm’s pipeline includes: bentracimab (PB2452), a novel reversal agent for the antiplatelet therapy ticagrelor, pemziviptadil (PB1046), a once-weekly vasoactive intestinal peptide receptor agonist for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension, and PB6440, an oral agent for the treatment of resistant hypertension.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals (PHAS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.