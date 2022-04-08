Zacks: Brokerages Expect Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL) to Post $0.48 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL – Get Rating) will report $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Global Net Lease’s earnings. Global Net Lease reported earnings of $0.44 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Global Net Lease will report full-year earnings of $1.98 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.14 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Global Net Lease.

Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.49). Global Net Lease had a return on equity of 0.69% and a net margin of 2.91%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share.

GNL has been the topic of several recent research reports. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Global Net Lease from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Global Net Lease in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Global Net Lease from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.76.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNL. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Global Net Lease by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 14,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in Global Net Lease by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in Global Net Lease by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 75,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after buying an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Global Net Lease by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in Global Net Lease by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 15,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Global Net Lease stock traded down $0.67 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.07. 1,860,737 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 888,186. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.76, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.75 and its 200-day moving average is $15.20. Global Net Lease has a 52 week low of $13.52 and a 52 week high of $20.11.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 8th. Global Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -761.87%.

Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

