Zero Trading 15.6% Higher Over Last Week (ZER)

Zero (ZER) traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 8th. Over the last seven days, Zero has traded up 15.6% against the US dollar. One Zero coin can currently be purchased for $0.0296 or 0.00000070 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Zero has a total market capitalization of $334,237.93 and $33.00 worth of Zero was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.18 or 0.00390004 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.60 or 0.00086413 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.36 or 0.00095297 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00004835 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0382 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00006607 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000455 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0805 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Zero Profile

Zero is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 19th, 2017. Zero’s total supply is 11,274,075 coins. Zero’s official message board is medium.com/@zerocurrency . Zero’s official Twitter account is @ZeroCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Zero is zerocurrency.io . The Reddit community for Zero is /r/ZeroCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zero is fork of Zcash (Zcash is fork of Bitcoin). It has the security of Bitcoin, the privacy of Zcash and few other improvements. Zero includes the best privacy and anonymity technology available today. The coin has no founders reward, no premine, no slow start and no block reward halving. The developers have also abandoned idea of mining on mobile devices and made the mining parameters harder. “

Zero Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zero using one of the exchanges listed above.

