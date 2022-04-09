$0.05 Earnings Per Share Expected for ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.05 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for ACM Research’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.01 to $0.08. ACM Research reported earnings per share of $0.12 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 58.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ACM Research will report full year earnings of $0.63 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.59 to $0.66. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.93 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for ACM Research.

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The specialty retailer reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.08. ACM Research had a return on equity of 9.91% and a net margin of 14.54%. The firm had revenue of $95.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.53 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 108.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on ACM Research from $44.00 to $46.67 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Benchmark lifted their price target on ACM Research from $41.67 to $43.33 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ACM Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Roth Capital decreased their price objective on ACM Research from $40.00 to $33.33 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on ACM Research from $33.33 to $36.67 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ACM Research currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.40.

In other ACM Research news, insider Mark Mckechnie sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.20, for a total transaction of $321,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Haiping Dun sold 12,269 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.09, for a total value of $1,007,162.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 46.02% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of ACM Research by 2.3% in the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 4,890 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $538,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ACM Research by 1.8% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 9,924 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of ACM Research by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,417 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of ACM Research by 21.8% during the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 1,421 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of ACM Research by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,195 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACMR stock traded down $1.16 on Friday, hitting $17.90. 1,469,153 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,536,230. The company has a current ratio of 4.63, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $960.34 million, a PE ratio of 31.40 and a beta of 0.56. ACM Research has a one year low of $14.07 and a one year high of $39.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.17.

ACM Research, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment for enhancing the manufacturing process and yield for integrated chips worldwide. It offers space alternated phase shift technology for flat and patterned wafer surfaces, which employs alternating phases of megasonic waves to deliver megasonic energy in a uniform manner on a microscopic level; timely energized bubble oscillation technology for patterned wafer surfaces at advanced process nodes, which provides cleaning for 2D and 3D patterned wafers; Tahoe technology for delivering cleaning performance using less sulfuric acid and hydrogen peroxide; and electro-chemical plating technology for advanced metal plating.

