-$0.14 Earnings Per Share Expected for Precigen, Inc. (NYSE:PGEN) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Precigen, Inc. (NYSE:PGEN – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.14) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Precigen’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.15) and the highest is ($0.13). Precigen reported earnings of ($0.11) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 27.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Precigen will report full-year earnings of ($0.43) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.55) to ($0.25). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.62) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.76) to ($0.53). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Precigen.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Precigen in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Shares of PGEN stock traded down $0.16 on Monday, reaching $2.13. 895,232 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,811,239. Precigen has a 52 week low of $1.85 and a 52 week high of $8.72.

Precigen, Inc discovers and develops the next generation of gene and cellular therapies in the United States. It also provides disease-modifying therapeutics; genetically engineered swine for regenerative medicine applications; and reproductive and embryo transfer technologies. In addition, the company offers UltraVector platform that incorporates advanced DNA construction technologies and computational models to design and assemble genetic components into complex gene expression programs; mbIL15, a gene that enhances functional characteristics of immune cells; Sleeping Beauty, a non-viral transposon/transposase system; AttSite recombinases, which breaks and rejoins DNA at specific sequences; AdenoVerse technology platform, a library of engineered adenovector serotypes; and L.

