-$0.20 EPS Expected for TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TACT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TACT – Get Rating) will post earnings of ($0.20) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for TransAct Technologies’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.19) and the lowest is ($0.20). TransAct Technologies posted earnings per share of ($0.25) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TransAct Technologies will report full-year earnings of ($0.77) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.90) to ($0.63). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.28) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.67) to $0.12. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover TransAct Technologies.

Get TransAct Technologies alerts:

TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The technology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $11.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.24 million. TransAct Technologies had a negative net margin of 10.52% and a negative return on equity of 22.43%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.22) earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital dropped their price objective on shares of TransAct Technologies from $21.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TransAct Technologies in a research note on Sunday, April 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barrington Research dropped their price objective on shares of TransAct Technologies from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TransAct Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of TransAct Technologies from $20.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.67.

Shares of TransAct Technologies stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $7.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 145,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,486. TransAct Technologies has a one year low of $6.65 and a one year high of $17.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.61.

In other news, major shareholder 325 Capital Llc purchased 7,622 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.66 per share, for a total transaction of $66,006.52. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 11.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TACT. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in TransAct Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $619,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of TransAct Technologies by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,266 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134 shares during the last quarter. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. grew its stake in TransAct Technologies by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. now owns 78,512 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in TransAct Technologies by 238.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,552 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,797 shares during the period. Finally, Perritt Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in TransAct Technologies by 4.3% during the third quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 67,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $938,000 after purchasing an additional 2,778 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.41% of the company’s stock.

About TransAct Technologies (Get Rating)

TransAct Technologies, Inc operates as a software-driven technology and printing solutions company. It engages in food safety, POS automation, casino and gaming, lottery, mobile and oil and gas. The firm’s products are sold under the AccuDate, EPICENTRAL, Epic, Ithaca, RESPONDER and Printrex brands. It supplies consumables used in the printing and scanning activities of customers in the hospitality, banking, retail, gaming, government and oil and gas exploration markets.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TransAct Technologies (TACT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TransAct Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransAct Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.