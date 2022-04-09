-$0.22 Earnings Per Share Expected for American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) This Quarter

Analysts expect American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL – Get Rating) to report ($0.22) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for American Well’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.19) and the lowest is ($0.25). American Well reported earnings per share of ($0.16) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 37.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that American Well will report full year earnings of ($0.87) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.97) to ($0.78). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.55) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.74) to ($0.41). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for American Well.

Get American Well alerts:

American Well (NYSE:AMWL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $72.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.93 million. American Well had a negative net margin of 69.80% and a negative return on equity of 14.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.21) EPS.

Several research firms have recently commented on AMWL. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of American Well from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of American Well from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Well from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of American Well in a report on Friday, February 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of American Well from $12.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Well currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.03.

In other news, insider Phyllis Gotlib sold 13,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.04, for a total value of $55,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Bradford Gay sold 7,643 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.94, for a total transaction of $30,113.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 223,449 shares of company stock valued at $849,803 over the last 90 days. 14.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Well during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Gagnon Securities LLC acquired a new stake in American Well during the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in American Well during the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in American Well during the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Gagnon Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in American Well during the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMWL stock traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,928,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,310,759. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.01 and a 200 day moving average of $6.04. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -5.61 and a beta of 0.60. American Well has a 12-month low of $3.02 and a 12-month high of $19.21.

About American Well (Get Rating)

American Well Corporation operates as a telehealth company that enables digital delivery of care for healthcare. The company products offers urgent care; scheduled visits; acute behavioral health; telestroke; pediatrics; retail health, school health, Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; end-stage renal disease and dialysis; dermatology care; behavioral health therapy; musculoskeletal care.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on American Well (AMWL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for American Well Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Well and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.