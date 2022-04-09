$0.29 Earnings Per Share Expected for Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $0.29 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Acadia Realty Trust’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.28 and the highest is $0.31. Acadia Realty Trust posted earnings per share of $0.25 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 16%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Acadia Realty Trust will report full-year earnings of $1.25 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.24 to $1.26. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.33 to $1.37. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Acadia Realty Trust.

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. Acadia Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.12% and a net margin of 7.99%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Acadia Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on Acadia Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Acadia Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

NYSE:AKR traded down $0.06 on Friday, reaching $20.77. 525,119 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 743,845. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.42. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 79.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.40. Acadia Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $18.60 and a 12 month high of $23.33.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This is an increase from Acadia Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Acadia Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 276.93%.

In other news, Director Wendy W. Luscombe sold 3,500 shares of Acadia Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.04, for a total transaction of $73,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.75% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AKR. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Acadia Realty Trust by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,281,725 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $377,260,000 after buying an additional 452,029 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Acadia Realty Trust by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,918,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $108,108,000 after buying an additional 211,295 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Acadia Realty Trust by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,999,262 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,473,000 after buying an additional 120,586 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its stake in Acadia Realty Trust by 22.4% in the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 2,076,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,388,000 after buying an additional 379,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC raised its stake in Acadia Realty Trust by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 1,939,692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,343,000 after buying an additional 169,835 shares in the last quarter. 98.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual Â- Core Portfolio and Fund Â- operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.

