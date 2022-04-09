$0.82 EPS Expected for PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) This Quarter

Analysts expect PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT – Get Rating) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.84 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for PJT Partners’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.83 and the highest is $0.84. PJT Partners posted earnings of $0.89 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 5.6%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that PJT Partners will report full year earnings of $5.06 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.05 to $5.06. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $5.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.33 to $5.80. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow PJT Partners.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.12). PJT Partners had a return on equity of 27.12% and a net margin of 10.70%. The firm had revenue of $313.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $326.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.81 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of PJT Partners from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PJT Partners in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of PJT Partners from $69.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PJT Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of PJT Partners from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.17.

NYSE PJT traded down $0.34 on Monday, hitting $62.66. 176,928 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 204,958. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $62.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.36. PJT Partners has a 52-week low of $54.48 and a 52-week high of $89.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.43 and a beta of 0.91.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. This is a boost from PJT Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 8th. PJT Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.63%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PJT. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in PJT Partners by 93.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 2,559 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in PJT Partners by 8.4% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in PJT Partners by 696.2% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $923,000 after purchasing an additional 10,200 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in PJT Partners by 95.7% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 14,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 7,284 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in PJT Partners by 22.3% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 9,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $770,000 after purchasing an additional 1,774 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.95% of the company’s stock.

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic and capital markets advisory, restructuring and special situations, and shareholder advisory services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers advisory services to clients on various transactions, including mergers and acquisitions (M&A), spin-offs, activism defense, contested M&A, joint ventures, minority investments, and divestitures.

